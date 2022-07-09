© TANG KE/Future Publishing/Getty Images



"The EU sanctions mean suffering, famine and migration flows for many hundreds of millions of people. Sanctions targeting food and energy are economic weapons of mass destruction. They hit innocent people the worst. I have no doubt that billions of people will feel its effects."

"The G7 countries, with their one billion citizens, see themselves as the world's moral leaders. But they have overridden the interests of the other seven billion people."

"We don't know whether people in the third world are already dying, or if they are 'just' starving and migrating away. Perhaps jihad will raise its black flag again. These are not wild theories, but facts."

the founder of chemical giant EuroChem has claimed.said in an interview with the Swiss newspaper Die Weltwoche on Thursday:Suffering people will want to hold those responsible accountable, and the EU won't be able to shift its culpability, the businessman added.he explained.EuroChem, a leading fertilizer producer, is headquartered in Switzerland, where Melnichenko also lives with his family. The EU and Switzerland targeted the company and its owner with sanctions aimed at hurting the Russian economy in retaliation for Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.Melnichenko argued he personally was unjustly punished for being a rich Russian, dismissing claims that he had any influence on the Russian government.He assessed thatWith its fertilizers not produced and sold due to sanctions, the effect would be far worse than what is happening now over the cut in grain exports from Ukraine, he said.Russia and its ally Belarus, another target for Western sanctions, account for 17% of global fertilizer supply, the tycoon said. Should that supply disappear from the market,he warned. Exports from those two countries already dropped by 30-40% amid the stand-off with the West, and it's the most vulnerable people who are paying the price, Melnichenko added.With social tensions skyrocketing over hunger and fuel shortages, there will be a surge of violence, he predicted:Russia sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, citing Kiev's failure to implement the Minsk agreements, designed to give the regions of Donetsk and Lugansk special status within the Ukrainian state. The protocols, brokered by Germany and France, were first signed in 2014. Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has since admitted that Kiev's main goal was to use the ceasefire to buy time and "create powerful armed forces."In February 2022, the Kremlin recognized the Donbass republics as independent states and demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join any Western military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked.