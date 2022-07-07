Society's Child
Rhode Island state senator discusses 'nip slips,' twerks upside down in bizarre, sexually charged video series to promote campaign
The Blaze
Wed, 06 Jul 2022 17:29 UTC
In a series of beach-themed TikTok videos released on the Fourth of July, Sen. Mack and friends discuss "nip slips" and eating "the rich," and then Mack herself stands on her head and twerks upside down while someone off camera repeatedly expresses admiration for "that a**." She closes the video by reminding viewers to "vote Senator Mack."
Warning: Extremely suggestive content.
An unidentified woman in another video advises people — ostensibly women and girls — to "try to be a skinny ho."
The social media backlash to the videos must have been severe, because Mack then took to Twitter later that night to try to troll her critics: "Damn. Twerking upside down really makes the conservative, unhinged internet accounts pop off on a Monday." However, as @LibsofTikTok notes in the replies, all Mack managed to do was set herself up to be ratioed.
This is hardly the first time Mack has garnered national attention for overt sexuality. Back in February, Mack drew the ire of parents across Rhode Island and beyond when she tweeted out: "Really excited for the house sex ed bill hearing later today. Teaching comprehensive, queer inclusive, pleasure based sex ed was a highlight of my time teaching."
To demonstrate what she means by "comprehensive, queer inclusive, pleasure based sex ed," Mack shared a lesson she had once conducted about "gender role, norms, and sterotypes" (sic), using Old Spice commercials as an example. This lesson prompted students to generate a list of masculine "norms and sterotypes" that included "big penis," "pubic hair," and "girl catcher/player."
There is no indication how old the children receiving this lesson were. A brief biography of Mack given on her campaign website claims, "She started her journey in education teaching sex-ed in Providence schools as an undergraduate. Tiara previously worked in Providence as a Recruiter to ensure students have teachers that represent their backgrounds, experiences, and future selves. She now works as a Youth Organizer, empowering young people to engage in local and national social issues."
Aside from teaching sex ed to the young people of Rhode Island, Mack has devoted much of her time to other sex-related causes. On Twitter, Mack calls herself an "Abortion Fundraiser," and her tweets testify that she has attempted to raise considerable funds for abortion. She also claims to be a former Planned Parenthood employee and a current PP volunteer.
The Rhode Island primary will be held on September 13, 2022.
Reader Comments
This is what I would do....she would not expect it......
I'd slip off to one side and them come back around and grab one of her dread-locks.....one or two or three for best safety......
Then I would pull with force in one direction.....
Then I would either push her head back into the sand using my other hand, or I'd grab on tight to the dreadlocks with both hands and commence to spinning with all my might - if I got her airborne, I'd keep spinning stronger and faster and then at the proper moment, I would let go.
I wonder how far away she would land, but I don't really care.
Crazy sick comes as no surprise now does it?
If you are in to that sort of big busty women sort of thing, then have at it, but I prefer ladies who hold their heads up high.
WOW - crazy, crazy.......lets all go crazy!
Delaware, land of dimwits, not only has their head in the sand, their balls are fixing to get kicked and probably buried in the sand somewhere....that is the rumor I heard, but you didn't hear it from me.