Many cities in Madhya Pradesh received showers on Wednesday, including the Gwalior-Chambal region, where lightning fell at many places amidst the heat, humidity and then rain.Due to this, 8 people died and 4 people were seriously injured. Most of the deaths occurred in Sheopur. In Chhatarpur also three including a mother and son duo lost their lives, reported Dainik Bhaskar.Meanwhile, rain is likely to happen in Indore, Ujjain, and Bhopal, throughout the day.Lightning also struck six friends who were having a picnic in the forest near Ajnoi village in the Sheopur district.Three friends (Dayaram Adivasi, Satish Adivasi and Somdev Adivasi) were seriously injured, and have been referred to Gwalior.Two women Ramkali (70) and Gyanodevi (40) also died due to lightning in Sukand village of Gormi police station in Bhind.Aklavati (35) succumbed to lightning in Bagarbara village in Shivpuri, while Malti (32) was injured. Natharam Baghel in Ghamdipura of Tighara in Gwalior and Betal Singh Gurjar (32), resident of village Bagwai of Bhitarwar area of the district also died due to lightning.In the Chhatarpur district also, rain and lightning took three lives.Rada Ahirwar (50) was working on a farm located on Agrotha road also died due to lightning.There is also a provision of compensation for loss of life and property due to lightning in Madhya Pradesh. In the state, compensation of Rs 2 lakh is given on death due to lightning and Rs 50,000 for disability. Along with this, 20 thousand rupees are available from the disaster fund or animal loss.