Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF)

Monsoon 2022 in Pakistan

Disaster authorities in the Pakistan province of Balochistan report 6 people have lost their lives after heavy rain caused damage and flooding.Teams from Balochistan's Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) were called on to carry out rescues and flood clearance in various parts of the city. As of 05 July, PDMA reported one person was missing.On 03 July, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) warned of heavy monsoon rainfall for Sindh and Balochistan. Quetta recorded 42.4 mm of rain in 24 hours to early 05 July 2022. Mirpur Khas in the Sindh province recorded 56 mm of rain during the same period.Recent rainfall also caused flooding in parts of Karachi, where 90 mm of rain fell in 24 hours in Gulshan e Maymar.Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported flash flooding as a result of a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) in the Laspur Valley of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province on 03 July 2022. Several roads were blocked and a large number of tourists returning from the Shandoor Festival were left stranded.PDMA warned of a high risk of glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) events from 30 June due to persistent high temperatures and rain.and 59 have been injured across the country as a result of severe weather from this year's monsoon. Furthermore 110 houses have been destroyed and 231 severely damaged.