Eat Carbs Last for Better Health

"In contrast to conventional nutritional counseling in diabetes, which is largely restrictive and focuses on "how much" and "what not to eat," this pilot study suggests that improvement in glycemia may be achieved by optimal timing of carbohydrate ingestion during a meal."

Food Order Matters in Prediabetes

Carbohydrate first, followed 10 minutes later by protein and vegetables (CF)

Protein and vegetables first, followed 10 minutes later by carbohydrate (PVF)

Vegetables first followed by protein and carbohydrate (VF)

Consuming Carbs Last Benefits Type 1 Diabetes

"This might mean a lot of things, including you need less insulin, which might lead to less weight gain overall because we know that those high glucose levels, those high insulin levels, are going to drive weight gain.

This actually has massive implications for the way we need to structure our meals. If eating the exact same number of calories, eating the exact same food, but simply switching the order means that we can face 40% less glucose, that means we may be able to prevent the onset of Type 2 diabetes.

We might be able to take less medications. We may be able to lose weight, because again that lower level of insulin is going to cause less weight gain. And what it means is that you really have to frontload your meals so that you're taking your protein, and your fat and your vegetables right upfront and leaving the carbohydrates to the end."

The Timing of Your Meals Also Matters

"It really gets to the point that you cannot follow this old paradigm [of drug treatment] because you're going to fail ... Remember, the glucose goes into the cell, and insulin resistance is when the glucose doesn't go out of the cell. So, for years we've used this paradigm of lock and key.

That is, the cell is sort of gated off. Outside the cell there's blood, and when insulin comes around it turns the key, opens the gate and glucose goes in. So, if insulin is there, why is the glucose not going in? ... You can measure the insulin and the insulin level is high. You can look at the insulin receptor, the gate is completely normal.

So, [conventional medicine] said something like, 'Well, maybe there's something gumming up the mechanism. It's stuck in the lock so it doesn't open properly, therefore the glucose can't get into the cell.' There's a huge problem with this sort of paradigm, because if that is happening, the cell has no glucose and should be starving.

You should be losing lots of weight; you'd have a very thin liver. All your fat should just melt away, because if you think about untreated Type 1 diabetes, where you don't have enough insulin, that's exactly what happens. The cell literally starves and everything just wastes away ... But that's not what's happening here.

In Type 2 diabetes you see that people are generally obese, they have large abdomens ... What's happening instead is that it's actually an overflow syndrome. The cell can't accept any more glucose because it's jam packed full of glucose already. That's the reason you have insulin resistance. Insulin is trying to move glucose into the cell but the cell is full ... So, it's really an overflow mechanism ...

That's also why your liver is full — it's a big fatty liver. The liver is busy trying to get rid of all this glucose by turning it into fat ... Now, if Type 2 diabetes and insulin resistance are the same sort of thing, it's really about too much sugar. That's the bottom line.

And if you understand that the whole problem is too much sugar, then the solution is not to use more insulin to jam more glucose into an already full cell. The key is to get rid of it all. So, what you want to do is: 1) Don't put more sugar into your system, because you have too much sugar in already, and 2) Burn it off."

Limit Your Eating Window to Six to Eight Hours Per Day

Produces mild weight loss of 1% to 4%

Reduces fasting insulin

Improves insulin sensitivity in people with prediabetes or obesity

Improves glucose tolerance

Reduces oxidative stress