Two persons died after being shit by a lightning strike at Bijulikot, Airawati rural municipality-6 of the Pyuthan district in Lumbini.Nine others are injured in similar incidents across the district.The victims are Roman Pariyar (7) and Kiran Pariyar (12), according to DSP Satya Narayan Thapa, the chief of the Pyuthan District Police Office.Seriously injured in the incident on Monday night, both died during treatment at the District Hospital in Bijuwar, according to police.Meanwhile, nine people have sustained injuries in lightning strikes in wards 1 and 6 of the district. Of them, one is said to be critical.They are undergoing treatment at the District Hospital.