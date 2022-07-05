Two fishermen were killed by a lightning strike in Dharmapasha upazila of Sunamganj on Monday while fishing at Mugrain Haor in Sadar Upazila, UNB reports.The deceased were identified as Manik Mia, 28, and Miyasha Mia, 30, residents of Janiyarchar of Sadar union in Bari upazila.Mizanur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Dharmapasha Police Station, the two were struck by lightning while they were fishing in Haor in the early hours of Monday.Later the locals recovered their bodies and brought them home.Lightning strikes are one of the deadliest natural disasters in Bangladesh, claiming over 200 lives every year.More than 70 percent of the total lightning strikes occur between April and June, say, experts.