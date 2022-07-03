At least 80 sheep belonging to five farmers have been killed recently in lightning at Patarasi Rural Municipality-4 of Jumla district.Similarly, 300 sheep have gone missing after the incident occurred at Bagjale meadow of Patarasi Rural Municipality-4.The owners of the sheep are from Lum village of Patarasi, according to technician at livestock section of the rural municipality, Hari Kami. It is difficult to launch a search for the missing sheep as there is a steep place towards which the scared sheep scurried, he added.Chief of Police Outpost at Dillichaur, Badri Saud, informed that the sheep killed in the lightning belonged to Jora Rokaya, Ram Bahadur Reule, Shankar Nepali, Dharma Reule and Man Bahadur Rokaya.