A 60-year-old man was killed in a suspected black bear attack in his native village Ahalan Gadool of Kokernag in Anantnag district, officials said on Monday.Quoting officials news agency GNS reported that the body of one Mohammad Akber Chouhan, son of M Hussain was found in a nearby forest area. "It is believed that the victim had been on way to his farm, when the bear attacked him and subsequently disappeared in the nearby forests", they said adding the injury marks on victim's body also suggest of a possible bear attack."The body was shifted to SDH Kokernag for medico-legal formalities following which it would be handed over to the family for last rites", they further said.Meanwhile a police official has also confirmed the incident.