Prince Charles faced fresh controversy over the funding of his charities on Sunday, with calls for the government and the Charity Commission to investigate claims he accepted €3m in cash from a billionaire Qatari sheikh.One described it as more like the actions of a "South American drug baron" than a future king, while another said the image of Charles's aides counting out the cash was like a scene from TV sitcom Only Fools and Horses.Clarence House said in a statement: "Charitable donations received from Sheikh bin Jassim were passed immediately to one of the prince's charities, who carried out the appropriate governance and have assured us that all the correct processes were followed."The campaign group Republic today demanded full disclosure from Charles over this latest controversy and said it would be writing to Prince Charles, the government, MPs and the Charity Commission. Graham Smith of Republic said the claims were "shocking" and raised ethical questions."Prince Charles met Sheikh Hamad in private, with no officials present and with no disclosure of the meeting in the court circular," said Smith.Last year, Charles's closest aide Michael Fawcett was forced to resign after donations to another of his charities, the Prince's Foundation, came under scrutiny after allegations it offered to help a wealthy Saudi donor secure a knighthood and British citizenship. The Metropolitan police said earlier this year it is investigating the honours claim under the Honours (Prevention of Abuses) Act 1925, after complaints from Baker and others. Clarence House has said Charles had no knowledge of the alleged offers to the billionaire businessman Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz, who denies any wrongdoing.Of these latests claims, Baker said: "[Charles] is already involved in a police investigation as a result of my complaint to the Metropolitan police last year. This is grubby, scuzzy behaviour which reinforces the view many are reaching: that Charles is not fit to be king."He doesn't behave in any way which is appropriate to his position. If an MP behaved in that way they would be out of parliament."The Northern Ireland secretary, Brandon Lewis, said the donations the Prince of Wales is alleged to have received from the former prime minister of Qatar would have gone through "proper due process"."This isn't a government issue, but what I have seen is the palace have been very clear, that all moneys go through proper due process, the charities obviously go through proper due process," Lewis told the BBC's Sunday Morning programme."I'm confident having had some dealings with charities, the Prince's Trust, the Prince's Foundation, around the palace in the past myself that these will have gone through proper due process."But the royal author and Prince Charles critic Tom Bower, said the claim that royal aides were asked to handle carrier bags stuffed with money was "like a scene from the TV comedy Only Fools and Horses."Coutts declined to discuss specific transactions, but a spokesperson told the Mail on Sunday: "We have longstanding and robust policies and controls to assess the source, nature and purpose of large and unusual transactions. In particular, receipt of cash payments by the bank receive thorough review and oversight."