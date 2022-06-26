In the last week, an earthquake swam began underneath the dangerous Long Valley supervolcano in California. In less than a week more than 400 quakes occurred at shallow depths. Meanwhile in Vanuatu, the Ambrym volcano is showing signs of unrest and is likely to produce a significant flank eruption in the near future. And, in the Kuril Islands, two volcanoes began new eruptions on the island of Paramushir. This video will discuss these volcano related news stories, as told and analyzed by a volcanologist.