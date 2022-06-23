This bright bolide was spotted over Spain on June 22, at 1:13 local time (equivalent to 23:13 universal time on June 21). The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from a comet that hit the atmosphere at about 84,000 km/h. The fireball overflew the south of Spain. It began at an altitude of about 96 km over the locality of Morón de la Frontera (province of Sevilla), moved south, and ended at a height of around 48 km over the locality of Algodonales (province of Cádiz).This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Huelva, La Hita, CAHA, OSN, La Sagra, and Sevilla. The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).