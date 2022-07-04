Earth Changes
Bangladesh - Severe floods in north affect 4.2 million and displace 90,000 - death toll rises to 102 (UPDATES)
Floodlist
Tue, 21 Jun 2022 17:43 UTC
Rivers in Sylhet Division have flooded for the second time in a few weeks. "The flooding is the worst in 122 years in the Sylhet region," said Atiqul Haque, Director General of Bangladesh's Department of Disaster Management, Reuters reported.
Wide areas of Sunamganj and Sylhet districts in Sylhet Division are submerged. Damage to roads has left Sunamganj disconnected from the rest of the country. Road links to Sylhet district have also been damaged and railway operations suspended. The Government has deployed Army, Navy and Coast Guard teams to conduct search and rescue operations. Other affected districts are Habiganj, Brahmanbaria, Maulvibazar, Netrakona and Kishoreganj.
The Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief (MoDMR) reported more than 90,000 people have been evacuated to 650 relief centres in Sylhet and Sunamganj districts.
Heavy rainfall in Bangladesh and in river catchment areas in neighbouring parts of India caused rivers to rise. This is the second severe flood event in Sylhet Division in the space of just a few weeks. Bangladesh's Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) report the Surma and Kushiyara rivers are above the danger mark in at least 5 locations.
The Brahmaputra and Jamuna rivers are also high in Rangpur and Rajshahi Divisions. The Brahmaputra is currently flooding in the state of Assam in India, where almost 5 million people have been affected.
Comment: Update June 30
The Business Standard reports:
Flood death toll rises to 92Update July 3
So far 92 people have died in the flood-affected districts across the country in the last 13 days, according to the data provided by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Of the casualties, four deaths and 819 infections were reported in the last 24 hours.
They died being drowned in flood water and bitten by snakes.
A total of 2,048 medical teams are working in the flood-hit four divisions, said DGHS.
Dhaka Tribune reports:
Flood death toll reaches 102
Seven deaths reported in 24 hours
All the deceased died by drowning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Among the total deceased, 75 people died by drowning in floodwater, 15 from lightning strikes, two from snake bites, one from diarrhoea, and nine due to other reasons.
The total deaths were recorded from May 17 to July 3.
I'd be interested to see anyone have a go of giving a detailed post on what's going on here 😂😂😂😂