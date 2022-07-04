Humanitarian agencies in Bangladesh report that more than 4.3 million people have been exposed to the flooding currently affecting wide areas in the north east of the country.Rivers in Sylhet Division have flooded for the second time in a few weeks. "The flooding is the worst in 122 years in the Sylhet region," said Atiqul Haque, Director General of Bangladesh's Department of Disaster Management, Reuters reported.Wide areas of Sunamganj and Sylhet districts in Sylhet Division are submerged. Damage to roads has left Sunamganj disconnected from the rest of the country. Road links to Sylhet district have also been damaged and railway operations suspended. The Government has deployed Army, Navy and Coast Guard teams to conduct search and rescue operations. Other affected districts are Habiganj, Brahmanbaria, Maulvibazar, Netrakona and Kishoreganj.The Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief (MoDMR) reported more than 90,000 people have been evacuated to 650 relief centres in Sylhet and Sunamganj districts.Heavy rainfall in Bangladesh and in river catchment areas in neighbouring parts of India caused rivers to rise. This is the second severe flood event in Sylhet Division in the space of just a few weeks. Bangladesh's Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) report the Surma and Kushiyara rivers are above the danger mark in at least 5 locations.The Brahmaputra and Jamuna rivers are also high in Rangpur and Rajshahi Divisions. The Brahmaputra is currently flooding in the state of Assam in India, where almost 5 million people have been affected.