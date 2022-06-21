Gennady Trukhanov, the mayor of Odessa, Ukraine's third most populous city, has revealed that he is concerned by rising levels of anti-Russian sentiment.In an interview with the New York Times, published on Saturday, Trukhanov said that he was against renaming the city's central Pushkin Street, named after the famous 19th century Russian poet Alexander Pushkin."I would not support that. [Odessa] is the intercultural capital of Ukraine.the mayor claimed.His remarks were published the day beforeand a day after thea city in southern Ukraine, decided toHowever, the Kiev conservatory, officially called the(UNTAM),While expressing concern over Russophobia, Trukhanov, who, as The New York Times noted, had been previously viewed "as having pro-Russian sympathies,""It is important to show that [Odessa] is alive, that Ukraine is alive, that we want to live and create, while the way of the Russian occupiers is killing and death," he said.as, in his opinion, "anyone capable of Bucha, of Mariupol, of what is happening down the road in [Nikolaev], is capable of anything." He was apparently referring to theThe removal of references to Russia from street names and other entities has been a trend in Ukraine since the 2014 Maidan coup but intensified after the launch of Moscow's military operation. Earlier this week, a decision was made toFor example, Leo Tolstoy Square has been renamed in honor of Vasily Stus, a local poet. There is also a proposalwho has condemned the Russian offensive.Russia attacked the neighboring state in late February, following Ukraine's failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, first signed in 2014, and Moscow's eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German- and French-brokered protocols were designed to give the breakaway regions special status within the Ukrainian state.The Kremlin has since demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.