Alta Ski Area Sugarloaf Peak webcam at 10 am on June 20th, 2022.

Ah, summer in Utah. Clear blue skies, sunshine, hiking and biking. And snow?!

Yup, a fresh layer of snow fell on Utah ski areas yesterday June 20th, 2022.

Today is officially the first day of summer.

Let it snow!



Snowbasin Resort yesterday, June 20th, 2022.

Alta Ski Area lodge webcam at 10 am on June 20th, 2022.

Snowbasin Resort yesterday, June 20th, 2022.

