© MWObs

© MWObs



- MWObs

© MWObs

© MWObs

© MWObs

Winter returned to Mount Washington, NH, over the weekend with aCheck out these beautiful pictures shared by the Mount Washington Observatory.The snow isn't expected to last for long with spring conditions returning later this week.Mount Washington, in the heart of the White Mountains of New Hampshire, is notorious for having the "worst weather in the world." Many people may wonder how its weather could rival that of places like Antarctica, Mount Everest, or the Sahara Desert. Mount Washington has the second-fastest wind speed ever recorded on Earth, and the fastest wind speed ever recorded by a human at 231 mph (372 kph).