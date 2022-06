Former President Donald Trump posted a fake video on Saturday of him hitting President Joe Biden in the head with a golf ball and knocking him off his bike.The video was shared on Trump's Truth Social account on Saturday evening. The original edit appears to have been created by Twitter user @NautPoso. His fall was within view of the press pool."I'm good," Biden said after the tumble. "My foot got caught," he added.The 79-year-old president often bikes near his home when he is in Delaware, which he represented in the Senate from 1973 to 2009 before serving as vice president from 2009 to 2017, Insider's John L. Dorman wrote.