Six people, including three teenagers, were killed in two separate lightning strikes in Sadar and Nandail upazilas of Mymensingh.The tragic incident took place in the Dori Kushtia Union of Sadar upazila and Gangail Union of Nandail on Friday afternoon.The deceased are Abu Bakkar, 40, and Jahangir Alam, 30, farmers of Dori Kushtia village under Dari Kushtia union of Sadar upazila, Abu Sayeed, 30, from Dhobaura and Saeed Mia, 12, Swadhin Mia, 11, and Shaon, 6, all hailing from Kankarhati village under Gangail union of Nandail upazila.Shah Kamal Akand, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Model Police Station in Mymensingh, confirmed that two farmers were killed in the lightning strike.Gangail Union Parishad chairman Arshaduzzaman Nayan said the three teenagers were playing football amid rain in a local field at around 2pm.Later, they went to see fishing in a beel where they were struck by lightning."The three teenagers were seriously injured in the lightning. Locals rescued them and took two of them to Nandail Upazila Health Complex and one to Kishoreganj Sadar Hospital. The on-duty doctor declared all three of them dead," he added.