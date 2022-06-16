Secret History
New excavations of China's mysterious Sanxingdui culture reveal more exquisite & bizarre objects that hint at exchange and integration
Xinhua
Mon, 13 Jun 2022 23:14 UTC
A treasure trove of exquisite bronze, gold and jade wares, including at least 10 bronzewares unearthed for the first time in the history of human civilization, have been excavated at the site.
A joint team of archaeologists from Sichuan Provincial Cultural Relics and Archaeology Research Institute, Peking University, Sichuan University and other research institutions and universities have carried out the excavation of six sacrificial pits at this site since 2020.
Earlier in 1986, archaeologists discovered thousands of precious cultural relics, including a gold scepter and a bronze sacred tree, which aroused worldwide interest.
So far, more than 50,000 items of bronzewares, jade and gold wares, pottery and ivory artifacts have been unearthed at the site.
NEW FINDINGS
A bronze box with a green jade ware inside, which was discovered in the No.7 pit, is a highlight among the newly found artifacts. The top and bottom of the vessel are covered with tortoise-shaped reticulate lids, and the sides of the box are adorned with a bronze hinge, handles shaped as dragon heads and a few bronze streamers. Microtrace analysis revealed that the box was wrapped in silk, according to the archaeologists.
Jade wares and bronze decorations, figurines and bells were also found in the pit.
In the adjacent No.8 pit, archaeologists unearthed a variety of artifacts including bronze heads with gold masks, a bronze altar, a giant mythical creature made of bronze and a dragon-shaped bronze item with a pig nose.
Another sophisticated sculpture in the No. 8 pit also excited archaeologists. It is divided into three parts. The middle part is a figure of a human head and snake body, with protruding eyes, tusks and horns. The upper part of the head is a cinnabar trumpet-shaped zun (an ancient wine vessel). The lower part is linked by the figure's hands and a square pedestal urn-shaped lei (an ancient wine vessel).
CULTURAL EXCHANGE, INTEGRATION
"The sculptures are very complex and imaginative, reflecting the fairy world imagined by people at that time, and they demonstrate the diversity and richness of Chinese civilization," said Zhao Hao, an associate professor at Peking University who is head of the excavation of the No.8 pit.
Ran Honglin, an official with the institute, said that the sculpture of the human head and snake body shows characteristics of ancient Shu civilization, the vessel with a square pedestal is the representative of the culture of the pre-Western Zhou Dynasty (1046 B.C.-771 B.C.), while zun represents culture stemming from Zhongyuan, a region known as the central plain area.
"These three factors are now blended into one artifact, which demonstrates that Sanxingdui is an important part of Chinese civilization," Ran said.
"More cultural relics unearthed at Sanxingdui have also been seen in other locales in China, giving evidence of the early exchange and integration of Chinese civilization," Ran added.
Lei Yu, an expert from the institute, also confirmed the close cultural relationships between the newly discovered artifacts at Sanxingdui and other places in China, and their exchange and integration.
A new exhibition hall of Sanxingdui Museum, covering an area of 44,000 square meters, is scheduled to be completed and open to the public in 2023.
Originally discovered in the late 1920s, the Sanxingdui Ruins have been dubbed as one of the world's greatest archaeological findings of the 20th century.
Located in the city of Guanghan, around 60 km from the provincial capital Chengdu, the ruins covering an area of 12 square km are believed to be the remnants of the Shu Kingdom, dating back some 4,500 to 3,000 years.
Comment:
See also: China's mysterious Sanxingdui ruins reveal more stunning relics