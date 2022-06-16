© Xinhua/Shen Bohan



NEW FINDINGS

CULTURAL EXCHANGE, INTEGRATION

Archaeologists have recently made some stunning discoveries at the famed Sanxingdui Ruins site in southwest China's Sichuan Province.A treasure trove of exquisite bronze, gold and jade wares, including at least 10 bronzewares unearthed for the first time in the history of human civilization, have been excavated at the site.A joint team of archaeologists from Sichuan Provincial Cultural Relics and Archaeology Research Institute, Peking University, Sichuan University and other research institutions and universities have carried outThe new finds are mainly excavated from the No.7 and No.8 sacrificial pits, bringing, according to the Sichuan Provincial Cultural Relics and Archaeology Research Institute.Earlier in 1986, archaeologists discovered thousands of precious cultural relics, including, which aroused worldwide interest.So far, more thanhave been unearthed at the site., which was discovered in the No.7 pit, is a highlight among the newly found artifacts.and a few bronze streamers. Microtrace analysis revealed that, according to the archaeologists."It would not be an exaggeration to say that the vessel is one of its kind, given its distinctive shape, fine craftsmanship and ingenious design. Although we do not know what this vessel was used for, we can assume that ancient people treasured it," said Li Haichao, a professor at Sichuan University who is in charge of the excavation at No.7 pit.Jade wares and bronze decorations,were also found in the pit.In the adjacent No.8 pit, archaeologists unearthed a variety of artifacts includingAnother sophisticated sculpture in the No. 8 pit also excited archaeologists. It is divided into three parts.Around the pits, archaeologists also"The sculptures are very complex and imaginative, reflecting the fairy world imagined by people at that time, and they demonstrate the diversity and richness of Chinese civilization," said Zhao Hao, an associate professor at Peking University who is head of the excavation of the No.8 pit.Ran Honglin, an official with the institute, said that the sculpture of the human head and snake body shows characteristics of ancient Shu civilization, the vessel with a square pedestal is the representative of the culture of the pre-Western Zhou Dynasty (1046 B.C.-771 B.C.), while zun represents culture stemming from Zhongyuan, a region known as the central plain area."These three factors are now blended into one artifact, which demonstrates that Sanxingdui is an important part of Chinese civilization," Ran said.of Chinese civilization," Ran added.Lei Yu, an expert from the institute, also confirmed the close cultural relationships between the newly discovered artifacts at Sanxingdui and other places in China, and their exchange and integration.In the next step, archaeologists will continue to explore the site outside the sacrificial area, and outline the ancient kingdom at Sanxingdui.A new exhibition hall of Sanxingdui Museum, covering an area of 44,000 square meters, is scheduled to be completed and open to the public in 2023.Originally discovered in the late 1920s, the Sanxingdui Ruins have been dubbed as one of the world's greatest archaeological findings of the 20th century.Located in the city of Guanghan, around 60 km from the provincial capital Chengdu,