The Russian rouble hit three-week highsAt 1415 GMT, the rouble was up 1.8% against the euro at 59.03, fading slighting from an early gain of 3.6%,. .Against the dollar, the rouble added 0.4% to trade at 56.54 , having dipped from multi-year peaks with a session low of 55.6 on the Moscow Exchange earlier on Tuesday.The Russian currency has beenThe central bank's decision to cut its key rate to the pre-crisis level of 9.5% last week was also designed to ease upside pressure on the rouble.Sberbank CIB analyst Yuri Popov said higher foreign exchange sales by exporters in order to meet domestic tax obligations were supporting the rouble on Tuesday.Hard currency savings have also "started losing their appeal as Russian banks introduced fees for servicing accounts in currencies of 'unfriendly' countries," Popov added in a research note.Switzerland has imposed on Russia from June 10.Russian stock indexes were up slightly after starting the day weaker.The dollar-denominated RTS index (.IRTS) was up 0.9% at 1,279.8 points, after slumping 2% in early morning trading. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index (.IMOEX) gained 0.2% to 2,288.8 points.