Jeanine Áñez anez

Jeanine Áñez is escorted into prison in March of 2021 after being arrested over accusations she took part in a coup
Bolivian ex-president Jeanine Anez was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison, more than a year after her arrest for an alleged plot -- dismissed as fictional by many -- to oust her rival and predecessor Evo Morales.

For that, Anez also faces genocide charges, which carry prison sentences of between 10 and 20 years.