Severe weather continues to affect the Balkans.On June 10, heavy rains hit the Tuzla canton in Bosnia and Herzegovina.The most difficult situation has developed in the municipality of Celic, where the rains have led to the overflow of the Sibosnica and other rivers.According to the authorities, about 200 residential and other buildings were flooded.The city suffered great material damage.Traffic on the Celic-Brčko road was suspended due to water.Late in the evening, a state of natural disaster was declared in Celic.A strong storm with rain also hit neighboring Srebrenik.Water hit many houses and greenhouses, flooded roads, and crops were damaged.Because of the rains, rivers and streams overflowed their banks also in Tesanj and Zivinice.Celic is a settlement and the center of the municipality of the same name in the northeastern part of Bosnia and Herzegovina.Known for growing fruits and vegetables, especially strawberries, the quality of which is recognized throughout Europe.