Ryan Kelley, a Republican candidate for governor in Michigan, was arrested Thursday morning and charged with participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol."As far as going through any barricades, or doing anything like that, I never took part in any forceful anything," Kelley told MLive in March 2021, after launching his campaign.According to the statement of facts supporting the criminal complaint against Kelley, the FBI first began receiving tips about Kelley's involvement in the weeks after the violence of Jan. 6. The document states that an FBI agent interviewed Kelley in an attempt to confirm his identity.Five potential candidates were disqualified for submitting too many fraudulent signatures , but Kelly is likely to be one of five remaining Republicans on the ballot for the August primary. His previous experience of office was on his local township's planning commission.Kelley also helped organize armed protests against Whitmer's COVID measures and fought to keep a Confederate statue in the Union state "To me that's one step closer to being able to tear down other things that represent our history, like the Constitution. And that's a scary thing, right?" Kelley told WWMT news in June 2020 , during the protests following the death of George Floyd. "We need to celebrate our history, to remember our history, and why the freedom of slavery happened. It's because it's wrong in every capacity. So if we continue to tear down things like this and erase our history, when do we erase the Constitution?"