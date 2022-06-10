This bolide was spotted over Spain on June 10, at 2:11 local time (equivalent to 0:11 universal time). The fireball was observed by a number of casual eyewitnesses, who reported it on social networks.The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from a comet that hit the atmosphere at about 133,000 km/h. The fireball overflew the south of Spain. It began at an altitude of about 103 km over the province of Málaga, moved northwest, and ended at a height of around 64 km over the province of Sevilla.This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Huelva, La Hita, CAHA, OSN, La Sagra, Sevilla, and El Aljarafe. The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).