© Thredbo



© Thredbo



The start to the 2022 ski season has been described as the best in more than 20 years, with the Thredbo alpine resort preparing for a huge opening weekend after 125cm of snow fell over the past seven days.Snow was still falling at Thredbo on Tuesday afternoon, with the village described as "looking picture perfect" after some 40cm of coverage.Thredbo's mountain operations teams have been working long hours in preparation for the opening weekend, which will be celebrated with an illumination show and fireworks on Saturday night, June 11.All sides of the mountain are expected to be open and linked via the Catwalk and Sundowner trails.Australia's longest run at 3.7km, the Thredbo Supertrail will be groomed and ready for skiing and boarding, with access off Kosciuszko chairlift. Friday Flat also has a great coverage for beginners."We're all very excited up here, it's been snowing for a week and it's still coming down," Thredbo's marketing manager Caroline Brauer said.Roads to the village have been kept open and clear but visitors will be cautioned to ensure they bring chains for their vehicle - and know how to fit them if instructed to do so.Lift tickets for the weekend were still available online via the Thredbo site on Tuesday but are selling fast. The resort caps the number of lift tickets sold. A one-day adult lift pass for the opening day at Thredbo is priced at $179.