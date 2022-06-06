© Getty Images/NurPhoto



"The Union, instead of compromising with Poland, should dissolve itself and, moments later, create a new bloc based on Germany and France, but without Poland and Hungary."

Former Polish President and Nobel Peace Prize laureateIn an interview with the Polish portal Interia about the European Commission finally approving the National Reconstruction Plan for his country, Walesa, who was president between 1990 and 1995, said thatIn his opinion,The founder and longtime leader of the Solidarity Trade Union, known for his highly critical stance towards the current Polish leadership, said thatWalesa claimed that he has been busy calling on the other countries not to behave like the Poles, as,The former president is in favor of stripping the "frivolous politicians" of all their capital and property so they could pay off their "debts" to the nation.The approval of the recovery plan, which aims to help Poland restore its pandemic-hit economy,According to media reports, the European Commission's decision to approve the plan despite tensions between the EU and PolandHowever, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made it clear thatFinal approval of the funding for Poland rests with the EU's other 26 member states.