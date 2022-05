© Unknown



A leading advisor to President Joe Biden on supply chains is an alum of several World Economic Forum climate change initiatives, who additionally served as a former fellow at a think tank chaired by Hunter Biden.Betty Cremmins, whose LinkedIn profile reveals she's held the position of, has overseen the U.S. government's ongoing supply chain issues exacerbated by policies that mandated vaccines for many American workers and truckers.Prior to taking over the White House's supply chain initiative, Cremmins was aThe Washington, D.C.-based, left-leaning foreign policy network has featured Archived versions of the organization's website reveal that at least March 2019 and, therefore, overlapping with Cremmins's fellowship.In addition to her ties to the Hunter Biden-linked group,chaired by Klaus Schwab. The WEF, which seeks to abolish private property ownership, has exploited issues like COVID-19 and climate change for its controversial " Great Reset " agenda.a WEF initiative in support of the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, from June 2020 to July 2021. The initiative seeks to "conserve, restore and grow one trillion trees by 2030," demonstrating how environmental issues are often intertwined with WEF's broader agenda. She was later promoted to the Lead on Engagement for "1t.org" and the WEF Natural Climate Solutions Alliance , which seeks to combat climate change through "voluntary or compliance action" with businesses, governments, and investors. Cremmins has also authored several articles for the WEF website focused on combatting climate change via the private sector. In a post from July 29, 2021, she wrote:Cremmins also worked for, a "not-for-profit charity that runs the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts." The CDP runs a Supply Chain program, where Cremmins previously served as its Senior Account Manager, that prioritizes sustainability and combatting climate change among the world's leading multinational corporations."To transform the global economic system to prevent dangerous climate change," explains the objective of the program in a slideshow presentation delivered by Cremmins.Cremmins's unearthed role in the White House follows The National Pulse revealing advocating for Chinese Communist Party-style "re-education camps."