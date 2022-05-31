Betty Cremmins, whose LinkedIn profile reveals she's held the position of Director for Sustainable Supply Chains at the White House, since February 2022, has overseen the U.S. government's ongoing supply chain issues, exacerbated by policies that mandated vaccines for many American workers and truckers.
Prior to taking over the White House's supply chain initiative, Cremmins was a National Security Fellow and Climate Affiliate Group Co-Lead at the Truman National Security Project. The Washington, D.C.-based, left-leaning foreign policy network has featured Biden's son Hunter Biden on its board since 2011.
Archived versions of the organization's website reveal that Biden ascended to the role of vice-chairman of the board, serving there until at least March 2019 and, therefore, overlapping with Cremmins's fellowship.
Cremmins was previously the Lead of "1t.org," a WEF initiative in support of the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, from June 2020 to July 2021. The initiative seeks to "conserve, restore and grow one trillion trees by 2030," demonstrating how environmental issues are often intertwined with WEF's broader agenda. She was later promoted to the Lead on Engagement for "1t.org" and the WEF Natural Climate Solutions Alliance, which seeks to combat climate change through "voluntary or compliance action" with businesses, governments, and investors.
Cremmins has also authored several articles for the WEF website focused on combatting climate change via the private sector. In a post from July 29, 2021, she wrote:
"Beyond the disruptive and tragic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world finds itself facing a crisis like no other in every corner of the planet; the accelerated destruction of nature and the impacts of climate change. Although these issues have often been regarded in silos, we cannot ignore that they are inextricably linked."Cremmins also worked for Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), a "not-for-profit charity that runs the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts." The CDP runs a Supply Chain program, where Cremmins previously served as its Senior Account Manager, that prioritizes sustainability and combatting climate change among the world's leading multinational corporations.
"To transform the global economic system to prevent dangerous climate change," explains the objective of the program in a slideshow presentation delivered by Cremmins.
Cremmins's unearthed role in the White House follows The National Pulse revealing another WEF-linked activist advocating for Chinese Communist Party-style "re-education camps."
About the Author:
Natalie Winters is the Lead Investigative Reporter at the National Pulse and co-host of The National Pulse podcast.