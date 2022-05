© Torbjørn Kjosvold / Forsvaret



Finland from 2026 will guard NATO's new 1,340 kilometers long land-border with Russia

Additional training

The announcement to base the first F-35 multirole aircraft up north was made by the Finnish Air Force on Friday."The Air Force's F-35 fleet will be commissioned first to the Lapland Air Force in Rovaniemi in 2026," Air Force Commander Brigadier General Juha-Pekka Keränen said., seven kilometers north of Rovaniemi City Centre, and is Finland's northernmost base with fighter jets.It was. The first F-35s will arrive at Rovaniemi in 2026 and all 64, including those to be based further south in Finland, will be in operation by 2030., the cross-border strength of the Alliance's fleet of F-35s in northernmost Europe will be significant.If NATO will deploy some of the Rovaniemi-based F-35s on QRA, the flying time north to meet Russian military planes flying west of the Kola Peninsula will be shorter than flying from the Evenes airbase in Norway. However,A flight from Rovaniemi to the Barents Sea will for a short minute or two have to cross over Norwegian airspace. Most likely, Norway will continue to facilitate for NATO's QRA over northern waters, whileFinland decided to apply for NATO membership on May 17 as a direct consequence of Russia's brutal unprovoked military attack on Ukraine. On Friday, Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen announced the decision that Finland will invite partner countries for more military training, especially this summer."The main goal of the complementary training and exercise activities with close partners is to strengthen Finland's defense capabilities and, with the presence of the troops, to show concrete support to Finland," Kaikkonen said in a statement Extra training includes the air force, and will partly be arranged as cross-border operations into neighboring countries' territories, like Sweden and Norway.Complementary activities will improve Finland's capacity to join NATO, the statement reads.