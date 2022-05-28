Secret History
First Pompeiian human genome sequenced
EurekAlert! News
Thu, 26 May 2022 18:46 UTC
Gabriele Scorrano and colleagues examined the remains of two individuals who were found in the House of the Craftsman in Pompeii and extracted their DNA. The shape, structure, and length of the skeletons indicated that one set of remains belonged to a male who was aged between 35 and 40 years at the time of his death, while the other set of remains belonged to a female aged over 50 years old. Although the authors were able to extract and sequence ancient DNA from both individuals, they were only able to sequence the entire genome from the male's remains due to gaps in the sequences obtained from the female's remains.
Comparisons of the male individual's DNA with DNA obtained from 1,030 other ancient and 471 modern western Eurasian individuals suggested that his DNA shared the most similarities with modern central Italians and other individuals who lived in Italy during the Roman Imperial age. However, analyses of the male individual's mitochondrial and Y chromosome DNA also identified groups of genes that are commonly found in those from the island of Sardinia, but not among other individuals who lived in Italy during the Roman Imperial age. This suggests that there may have been high levels of genetic diversity across the Italian Peninsula during this time.
The authors speculate that it may have been possible to successfully recover ancient DNA from the male individual's remains as pyroclastic materials released during the eruption may have provided protection from DNA-degrading environmental factors, such as atmospheric oxygen. The findings demonstrate the possibility to retrieve ancient DNA from Pompeiian human remains and provide further insight into the genetic history and lives of this population, they add.
Article details
Bioarchaeological and palaeogenomic portrait of two Pompeians that died during the eruption of Vesuvius in 79 AD
DOI: 10.1038/s41598-022-10899-1
Reader Comments
Latest News
- First Pompeiian human genome sequenced
- Major storm hits northern Croatia - hailstones the size of tennis balls reported
- Russia warns US of 'consequences for global security'
- Western leaders have many complexes - Lavrov
- Operation Z is the beginning of the end for Kiev's eight-year war against Donbass, US volunteer says
- Tucker Carlson: Elizabeth Warren wants control over gasoline
- WILFORD: Latest IRS Data Shows Taxpayers Continue To Flee High-Tax States
- Kissinger turns 99, declared 'enemy' by Ukraine
- Democrats are not letting a crisis go to waste with the Texas school shooting
- Four dead, two injured in house explosion outside of Philadelphia
- Spain initiates energy austerity with air conditioning limits
- Bezymianny volcano emits 15km ash clouds in Kamchatka, Russia
- Sun blocked out as huge sandstorm covers Mafraq, Jordan
- 30 dead dolphins found along northwestern Mexican beach
- Oops? Instagram claims Libs of TikTok account was 'disabled by mistake'
- British mercenaries who fought in Ukraine face death penalty
- International opposition growing to Biden granting WHO pandemic powers - Africa leads the way
- Exploiting hungry kids: Biden admin ties Fed funds for school lunches to gender identity initiatives
- Phoenix cops find 1,200 catalytic converters in storage unit as thefts soar
- New clues as to why the Hunga-Tonga eruption was so massive
- Russia warns US of 'consequences for global security'
- Western leaders have many complexes - Lavrov
- Operation Z is the beginning of the end for Kiev's eight-year war against Donbass, US volunteer says
- Tucker Carlson: Elizabeth Warren wants control over gasoline
- WILFORD: Latest IRS Data Shows Taxpayers Continue To Flee High-Tax States
- Kissinger turns 99, declared 'enemy' by Ukraine
- British mercenaries who fought in Ukraine face death penalty
- International opposition growing to Biden granting WHO pandemic powers - Africa leads the way
- 'Dirty political trick': Bill Barr says Hillary Clinton guilty of 'sedition'
- Best of the Web: Russian secretary of the Security council of Russia, Nikolai Patrushev: "The truth is at our side"
- Ukraine's biolabs riddled with corruption and neglect - Russia
- Klaus Schwab cosies up with head of Pfizer as they condemn 'conspiracy people' and 'anti-vaxxers'
- NATO chief names conditions for Finland and Sweden
- G-7 pledges put coal on notice, could boost climate aid
- Azovstal fighters who committed war crimes will be prosecuted: Moscow says 'crimes won't go unpunished'
- Sauce for the goose: Shouldn't Hillary Clinton be banned from Twitter now?
- Moscow will help alleviate food crisis if West lifts 'politically motivated' sanctions - Putin
- Russia reveals that it will retaliate to US censorship by expelling US journalists, media outlets
- Ukraine threatens Hungary that 'something could happen' to its oil pipeline
- UK PM waters down ethics code and blocks watchdog powers days after damning report revealing corruption within government
- Democrats are not letting a crisis go to waste with the Texas school shooting
- Four dead, two injured in house explosion outside of Philadelphia
- Spain initiates energy austerity with air conditioning limits
- Oops? Instagram claims Libs of TikTok account was 'disabled by mistake'
- Exploiting hungry kids: Biden admin ties Fed funds for school lunches to gender identity initiatives
- Phoenix cops find 1,200 catalytic converters in storage unit as thefts soar
- Hungary targets 'petrol tourists' in search of cheap gas
- Twitter investors sue Elon Musk
- Bill Gates lays out technocrat plan for global takeover
- Oklahoma governor signs nation's strictest abortion laws
- Americans are increasingly wary of US efforts to harm Russia causing economic damage in America
- Amends: Southern Baptist Convention releases secret list of accused sex abusers
- Instagram suspends Libs of Tik Tok for 'community guidelines' violation
- 81-year-old granny 'Angel' and the kids of Mariupol
- Protest erupts in Greece over planned campus police force
- Best of the Web: CNN investigation finds Israeli forces deliberately murdered star Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh
- Massive job losses feared in Austria without Russian gas
- Twitter jumps after Musk increases commitment in takeover bid to $33.5 billion, in talks for other funding
- Mass shootings: The vicious cycle fueled by America's toxic cult of violence
- Police charge big pharma boss with falsifying his Covid vaccination status
- First Pompeiian human genome sequenced
- Best of the Web: The story of how the CIA conducted secret LSD experiments on unwitting US citizens
- Historian Egor Kholmogorov: The intertwined roots of history explain why Russia can't let go of Ukraine
- Maria Zakharova takes Japan to task for their historical ties with Nazism
- Lasers reveal 'lost' pre-Hispanic civilization deep in the Amazon
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Critical Race Theory's Race To The Bottom
- Evidence of slash-and-burn cultivation in Europe during Mesolithic 9,500 years ago
- Neolithic peoples buried near Stonehenge had same parasites as their dogs, may have eaten raw cattle organs
- Rice cultivation recorded at Neolithic site from 8000 years ago
- Denisovan girl's fossil tooth may have been unearthed in Laos
- Empire of Hypocrisy
- 1,000 year-old Native American carvings of mysterious giant humanoids discovered on the ceiling of an Alabama cave
- Stonehenge: Archaeologists unearth 10,000-year-old hunting pits
- Caesar's favourite herb was the Viagra of ancient Rome - until climate change killed it off
- Secret British 'black propaganda' unit targeted cold war enemies revealed in declassified papers
- How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today
- Two more giant statues discovered in Sardinia necropolis
- The failed covert CIA operation to back neo nazis seeking post-war independence for Ukraine
- Eerie 'yellow brick road' to Atlantis discovered atop ancient undersea mountain
- Ancient DNA gives new insights into 'lost' Indigenous people of Uruguay
- New clues as to why the Hunga-Tonga eruption was so massive
- Is Earth's core rusting?
- Do androids dream of electric schools? Israel experiments with robot teachers
- 'The Game is Over!' Google's DeepMind says it is close to achieving 'human-level' artificial intelligence - but it still needs to be scaled up
- Swarm unveils mysterious magnetic waves deep down
- DARPA launches 'Ouija' project to study radio signals in Earth's atmosphere with satellites
- Scientists discover "ghost" fossils - "completely unexpected"
- May 31st could have the most powerful meteor storm in generations - or not
- Extraterrestrial stone found in Egypt may be first evidence on Earth of rare supernova
- NASA's Voyager 1 is sending back mysterious data from beyond our solar system
- Moon volcanoes may have spewed 18 quadrillion pounds of volcanic water
- Laser weapons used in Ukraine - Russia
- Did a 5th giant planet mess up the orbits of Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune?
- Scouring through old Hubble images turned up 1,000 new asteroids
- NASA footage captures 'doorway,' inspires theories of life on Mars
- Natural machinery operates without intervention; but how?
- Developing cells take their ease in the curves
- New magnetic phenomenon discovered with industrial potential
- Scarce and valuable metal Germanium discovered in Greece
- Changes in cholesterol production lead to tragic octopus death spiral
- Major storm hits northern Croatia - hailstones the size of tennis balls reported
- Bezymianny volcano emits 15km ash clouds in Kamchatka, Russia
- Sun blocked out as huge sandstorm covers Mafraq, Jordan
- 30 dead dolphins found along northwestern Mexican beach
- Strong magnitude 6.2 earthquake - Banda Sea, East Timor - 4th major quake within 14 hours
- Strong shallow magnitude 6.2 earthquake - South Pacific Ocean - 3rd major quake within 7 hours
- Shallow magnitude 6.4 earthquake - South Pacific Ocean, New Caledonia
- Peru earthquake: 7.2 magnitude quake shakes south of country
- Best of the Web: Late May snowstorm dumped as much as 30 inches of snow in Colorado
- Homes destroyed, hundreds displaced by floods in north-eastern Brazil -10 of rain in 24 hours
- Floods leave Accra underwater - cars washed away in Ghana
- Best of the Web: Deadly flash floods and landslides in northern provinces of Vietnam - up to 3 feet of rain in 3 days
- Nomads fear losses as unseasonal snowfall triggers cold wave in Chenab valley, Kashmir, India
- Denali's historic, lingering snow season is affecting the park's wildlife in Alaska - snowiest in 99 years of record keeping
- Snow returns to the Pyrenees in late May
- Colorado hit with more heavy late May snowfall - over 6 inches reported
- Spring snow falling in Red River, New Mexico
- Man killed in dog attack in Wrexham, Wales
- Flash floods hit Recife in Brazil, streets turn to rivers
- China photographers capture spectacular red elf lightning in Himalayas
- Meteor fireball crosses the sky of 4 Brazilian states on May 26
- Meteor fireball over Arizona on May 20
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia and Washington on May 22
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain (May 18)
- Meteor fireball over England on May 16
- Amazing meteor fireball over south of Spain (May 15)
- Meteor fireball over Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil on May 13
- Meteor fireball over Spain (May 7)
- Meteor fireball over North Carolina and other states on May 12
- Meteor fireball over the UK on May 11
- Meteor fireball over California on May 5
- Meteor fireball over Texas and Oklahoma on May 8
- Meteor fireball over Germany and the Netherlands on May 8
- Meteor fireball over New York state and Canada on May 9
- Meteor fireball over Minas Gerais, Brazil on May 5
- NASA says pieces of "fireball" that exploded while zooming over 3 Southern states are being found on ground
- Meteor fireball over Taiwan on March 30
- Meteor fireball over Georgia and South Carolina on May 1
- Meteor fireball over Montana and other states on April 30
- Loud meteor fireball spotted over southern Mississippi mostly heard, hardly seen
- Monkeypox can be contained if we act now, WHO says
- Fascia: Meet your body's fashionable "new" organ
- A new WHO report once again proves Sweden right
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Globalist Food Takeover
- Medical expert says CDC panel is a 'kangaroo court', approves vaccines based on 'marketing'
- Gates, Fauci funded experiments on bird flu — Will it be the next pandemic?
- Runner dies at Brooklyn Half Marathon finish line, 15 others taken to hospital
- Compression garments don't help muscles recover
- US buys millions of vaccine doses for dangerous virus
- Douglas Murray: Talk about deadly obesity risks in America? Fat chance
- Pandemic 2: Monkeypox Madness
- World Health Organization confirms 80 cases of monkeypox with outbreaks in 11 countries
- Pfizer document dump shows doctor with ties to Gates Foundation deleted trial participant's vaccine injury
- Return of the Covid fearmongers
- FDA authorizes booster for children ages 5-11
- Will a weaponized H5N1 bird flu become the next manufactured pandemic?
- UK: 7 people infected with monkeypox, believed to be sexually transmitted, health bosses propose social distancing
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The WHO Pandemic Treaty: Bad News for National Sovereignty
- Fecal transplants reverse hallmarks of aging in gut, eyes, and brain, mouse study reveals
- Don't underestimate the power of your influence
- Are you a machine?
- 6 million Canadians detained in largest prison in the world
- Cracking consciousness: how do our minds really work?
- Study finds psychopathic individuals are more likely to have larger striatum region in the brain
- 21st century schizoid man
- The anxiety pandemic created by SAGE's Project Fear
- The price we paid for the DIEing academy
- Consciousness is the collapse of the wave function
- Lessons from a life lost too soon
- Psychopathy and crimes against humanity
- Good storytelling, lasting values and Disney's demise — this is not the way
- Time might not exist, according to physicists and philosophers - but that's okay
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Political Psychopathy Goes Mainstream, Linked to Crimes Against Humanity
- The First Criterion of Ponerogenesis
- The Master Betrayed #1
- Stephen Meyer on totalitarian dystopias and the God Hypothesis
- Canada to offer medically-assisted suicide to the mentally ill
- Are people with dark personality traits more likely to succeed?
- Deep breathing strengthens your brain and boosts attention span
- The day Dostoyevsky discovered the meaning of life in a dream
- US Congress to question Pentagon on UFOs
- Macedonia blind psychic says Russian president Vladimir Putin will become 'Lord of the World'
- Newly-released documents shed light on government-funded research into worm Holes, anti-gravity, and invisibility cloaks
- UFOs - Real or Fake?
- NASA may provoke alien invasion, scientists warn
- Pentagon report says UFO encounters left witnesses with radiation burns, brain problems & damaged nerves
- 'No logical explanation' in cattle mutilation at Oregon ranch
- Mysterious 'bulging triangle UFO' filmed lurking over Islamabad, Pakistan for nearly TWO HOURS
- Investigator believes 2022 'going to be seismic year for UFOs'
- Utah's most infamous UFO sightings
- Reports of unexplained sightings in skies above Northern Ireland increase again in 2021
- Ancient UFO History and the Oppenheimer-Einstein Report
- Pentagon launching new UFO investigation unit, replacing Navy group
- UFOs buzzing US warships may be aliens says America's top spy chief
- SOTT Focus: The Public Have Been Led To Believe UFOs Don't Exist. But They Do
- Best of the Web: UFOs crippled ten of my nuclear missiles at top-secret US air base, claims ex-NASA moon landing engineer
- UFO watchers stumped by jaw-dropping clear footage of mystery black shape in the sky
- 8 firsthand accounts of recent UFO sightings in Horry County, South Carolina
- Sheriff investigates reported ghost-like sighting in California mountain range
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Think you have Monkeypox? Watch for these ten strange symptoms
- Israel in danger of having increased US military aid after killing of journalist
- Yemen urges Bono don't even think about it
- Washington Post Condemns Musk For Criticizing Twitter Employee Instead Of Publishing Her Address And Showing Up At Her Sister's House
- People who say they aren't censoring anyone really mad they won't be able to censor anyone
- COVID resigns from Kamala Harris due to 'harsh work environment'
- Liberals concerned about account that makes them look bad by just sharing their actual words
- Racist Twitter board declares they would rather go bankrupt than be owned by an African American
- Pigeon poops on Biden after mistaking him for a statue
- You know things are bad when Saudi state TV mocks Joe Biden
- Twitter transforms into pleasant workplace, after all the angry Leftists quit in protest
- Father of 5-year-old pterodactyl: It's not easy to get species-affirming care in America
- JP Sears hosts Klaus ('you'll own nothing') Schwab in exclusive tell-all interview!
- Man in Star Wars shirt eating $12 Mickey Mouse-shaped pretzel wonders 'Where does Disney get so much money to push its leftist agenda?'
- Twitter Workers Worried Elon Musk Will Turn Their Free Speech Platform Into Platform That Allows Free Speech
- Rachel Levine is 100% woman and we are sorry for calling her a man
- Rat colony beneath D.C. disgusted to find city infested with politicians
- Company that fueled violence in Myanmar worried about TikTok
- Hole in one: Trump issues statement on '100% true' sporting feat
- 'Regina, change' what Biden said, clarifies White House Blinken
Quote of the Day
What is truth anyway? The truth is the essence of something, its natural state, something as it really is. It is really a quest for love, because to truly love something we must know it for what it really is. Perhaps we can sense in an unconscious way that there is a deeper truth to everything and everyone, and we are led to search for the truth about it, so that we can truly love it for what it really is.
Recent Comments
According to US media reports earlier this month, until recently, the Biden administration had been wary about supplying the M270 MLRS or M142...
'Tabbing' someone with LSD in most aggregious at least. These bastards are and always will be out of control. They need to be 'broken into a...
I know, I have it figured out and it's cheap. The EU is blowing its brains out by not buying Russian gas, well just set up a pipeline so the West...
It seems to me that the Americans have forgotten that the Russians have submarines near the American shores and that the American cities are well...
I do not know what they have expected that they would be doing with an automatic firearm in their hands? Picking daisies perhaps? They were going...