Volcano Bezymianny eruption in Kamchatka, Russia May 28, 2022.

Bezymianny volcano erupted in Kamchatka, Russia today, on May 28 2022.

A red alert has been issued, with the volcano emitting ash to a height of 15 kilometers.

Residents have been advised to remain clear of the volcano, with a risk caused by smoke and ash in the air.

No tourists or aircraft are allowed in the vicinity of the eruption.

Seven eruptions have been recorded in a 24 hour period, with the potential for further activity. Authorities are monitoring the situation.