© Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Japanese troops made almost 800 incursions into the USSR territory between 1941 and 1945.

Japanese aircraft illegally crossed the USSR border more than 400 times.

The Japanese sank about 20 Soviet merchant vessels for a total loss of over 600 million roubles.

Tokyo closed the Tsugaru Strait and the La Pérouse Strait to Soviet civilian ships.

Some may be perplexed by the fact that Japan, with 7,000 kilometres separating it from Ukraine, has been acting as if it was a quasi-state within the United States in its relations with Russia over the past several years.The West has a singular way of justifying its accusations. You did this because you have done it before. That's what they say.But what if we look back?Everyone knows that the Empire of Japan sided with the Nazi Reich during World War II.At the time, Japan acted as the cornerstone of the axis of evil in Asia. On the face of it, Tokyo pursued an independent policy and even signed a Neutrality Pact with the Soviet Union. However, historical research and the recently discovered documents demonstrate that not only was Japan preparing for a war against the USSR, but de facto engaged in undeclared hostilities.Researchers now have materials at their disposal showing thatAccording to the available data, the USSR had to deploy up to a quarter of its entire military forces to the border with occupied China, while it needed them so much for fighting the Wehrmacht troops near Moscow and Rzhev.In fact, there was a reason for keeping the troops in the Far East.At the time, Tokyo was a leading power in military research with its practices, including the blood-chilling experiments carried out by Unit 731, which still shock anyone who learns about them.Here are the facts proving that Japan de facto waged war against the USSR while formally remaining neutral:There's more to it.Doesn't this remind you anything?Is this the reason why Tokyo apologised to the Azov nationalist battalion for designating it as an extremist organisation?You can find more details about how the Empire of Japan assisted the Third Reich in the Historical Materials section ( link ) on the Foreign Ministry website.