© Sharon Stiteler/National Park Service



"It definitely looks like winter when you're out at about mile 10 and you're looking into the tundra.But Stiteler says the onset of warmer temperatures this week has accelerated melting."There are more areas to be able to walk along the sides of the road, but we still have places where drifts are quite high or where we've had snow plowed. I'm 5 foot tall, and some of those drifts are higher than me," she said.Stiteler says the heavy snowpack dented some agency truck cabs and damaged a pedestrian bridge at Savage River. More important, it's stressed wildlife, resulting in more animals on the Park Road this spring."We're anticipating more carcasses coming through as the snow melts, and we're keeping a close eye on it — especially if some of those carcasses are along the Park Road or in areas we know visitors are going to frequent," she said.Meanwhile, a portion of the park road in the Sable Pass area has been closed to cyclists due to bear traffic."We're having more and more bears show up along that stretch of roadway because that's one of the spots where they can go to dig up roots right now and get food. We don't want to habituate the bears to bicycles, and we definitely don't want anyone encountering a curious bear while they're out bike riding," she said.Park shuttle and tour bus operations resumed this weekend, but they'll only be traveling as far as mile 43, where the road is closed due to the Pretty Rocks landslide. The park's visitor's center will be open to the public for the first time since 2019, and sled dog kennel tours are resuming for what is the kennel's one hundredth anniversary year.