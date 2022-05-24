© PTI



Traffic movement was halted on Tuesday morning on the Manali-Leh highway in Lahaul-Spiti district following fresh snow at Baralacha Pass and its vicinity.The district witnessed heavy rain and fresh snow in the higher reaches on Monday, forcing the administration to stop traffic movement on a few routes that pass through the high-mountain passes.According to police, traffic was restored from Manali to Darcha but stopped beyond Darcha towards Leh.Traffic was also stopped on the Darcha-Zanskar road, which crosses through the Shinku La and on the Koksar-Losar-Kaza road, which crosses through the Kunzum pass in the region."The Tandi-Udaipur-Killar road, which leads to the Pangi region of Chamba district, is also closed since Monday following a landslide and a damaged bridge near Kurchehad," said a police officer."Locals and tourists are advised to avoid venturing out on these routes on Tuesday," he added.