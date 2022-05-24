A large sandstorm hit Kuwait today, on May 23rd 2022.Planes were grounded in Kuwait City as visibility quickly dropped during the storm, stranding travellers.Businesses closed and sports were cancelled as dust and sand covered the country, as people were warned to stay indoors.Traffic stopped as poor visibility made driving unsafe. Residents were advised not to travel unless necessary.The storm also affected parts of Iraq, where work was stopped as winds increased. Authorities are monitoring the situation as it develops.