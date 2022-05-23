The story starts with the discovery of periodic Comet 73P/Schwassmann-Wachmann 3 back in 1930 from the Hamburg Observatory. (We'll be referring to it as simply 'Comet 73P' from here on out). Astronomers Arthur Wachmann and Carl Schwassmann caught this fuzzball comet on glass plate captures as a +9.5 magnitude object, moving through the constellation Hercules.
But it was the orbit of Comet 73P that gave observers pause: going around the Sun as a short period comet once every 5.4 years with an orbit inclined just over 11 degrees relative to the ecliptic plane, there was a good chance the comet would be a splendid object on its May 31st 1930 passage 0.062 Astronomical Units (AU) (9.2 million km) from the Earth.
After Comet 73P receded from view, not much more was seen of the comet until 1995, when it increased dramatically in brightness. This 400-fold increase was all the more dramatic, as the comet was actually over 1.3 AU from the Earth at the time.
When comets travel close to the Sun, they lay down debris streams of dust shed during their inner solar system passage. If a planet happens to be in the way (such as the Earth) a meteor shower occurs, witnessed as silent flitting streaks through the sky. The Perseid and Geminid meteors are two great annual showers, originating from comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle and 'rock-comet' 3200 Phaethon, respectively.
Fast-forward to 2022, and models show that things could get interesting later this month. Comet 73P lays down a stream known as the Tau Herculid meteors. The shower takes its name from its 1930 radiant position near the +3.9 magnitude star Tau Herculis, though in modern times, the radiant has drifted into the adjacent constellation of Boötes the Herdsman.
On most years, the Tau Herculids aren't much to look at. In 2022 however, things could get interesting as Earth is due to cross a couple key streams laid down by Comet 73P. Specifically, astronomer Jérémie Vaubaillon working at the Institute for Celestial Mechanics and Computation of Ephemerides in Paris shows an encounter with streams from 1892 and 1897 laid down pre-discovery. Now, just how dense these streams are is anyone's guess. Another pair of studies, however, one by a Japanese team led by astronomer Shun Horii and another German team led by astronomer Hartwig Lüthen both reached the same conclusion: that the Earth will run headlong into the 1995 fragmentation stream this year.
A May Meteor Storm in the Making?
The key date and time to watch for a possible 2022 Herculid outburst is on the morning of Tuesday, May 31st at around 5:00 Universal Time or 1:00 AM Eastern Time EDT. This places the radiant high in the sky for Northern Hemisphere observers in the pre-dawn hours, another plus. The Moon is also well out of the way, reaching New just the day prior on May 30th.
A ten-fold increase versus the expected Zenithal Hourly Rate (ZHR) of 14 per hour from the late 19th century streams could mean a ZHR of 140 (similar to the annual Geminids and Perseids)... while a hundred-fold increase could see the 2022 Tau Herculids topping true storm levels, at over 1,400 per hour.
