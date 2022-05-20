Historic droughts have hit Somalia, Kenya, and Ethiopia today, on May 19th 2022.The worst drought in over 40 years has affected over 20 million people on the horn of Africa.Crops and food supplies have been ruined following delayed rains, for the fourth successive year.The impact has been increased following a rise in food prices following events elsewhere in the world.Dry weather has also led to sandstorms and dust devil's, causing further impacts in the area.Aid services are working to help affected citizens, as this situation looks set to worsen in the coming weeks.