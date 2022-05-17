The alert level of the Reykjanes volcano in Iceland was just raised from green to yellow. This change was made in response to the confirmation of a new intrusion of magma on the Reykjanes peninsula. This new intrusion is centered underneath the Svartsengi geothermal power plant, and is quite likely to result in a new volcanic eruption. If an eruption were to occur, it would be likely to have an explosive component to it and potentially affect the city of Grindavik. This video will discuss the odds of a new volcanic eruption and how explosive it might be.Links to more official sources:Icelandic Meteorological Office: https://en.vedur.is/Government of Iceland: https://www.government.is/University of Iceland: https://english.hi.is/Regularly updated datasets:Ground deformation: http://brunnur.vedur.is/gps/reykjanes...Harmonic tremor: http://skjalfti-tremor.com/tremor-fag...