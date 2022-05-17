Church shooting in Southern California
A church in Southern California was the target of a mass shooting Sunday afternoon with initial reports of four wounded, one person killed and a suspect in custody. According to photos of emergency response vehicles at the scene and a block location given by police, the shooting appears to have taken place at the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods.

UPDATES AT END. Shooting took place during a meeting by the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church that shares space with the Geneva church. Suspect is reported to be a "68-year-old Asian man."

Statements by the Orange County Sheriff's Office posted to Twitter:

"#OCSDPIO Deputies are responding to reports of a shooting at a church on the 24000 block of El Toro Road in Laguna Woods. Multiple victims have been shot. More details to follow, PIO en route...We have detained one person and have recovered a weapon that may be involved...We are working to get information out as quickly as possible. We ask for patience as this event unfolds."



CBS Los Angeles Reporter Michelle Gile, "Breaking: My source tells me that one person is dead and 4 others injured by a shooter at a church in Laguna Woods. That suspect has been detained"


Photos and address align with Geneva Presbyterian.


Video of helicopter landing at shooting scene:


UPDATE: O.C. Sheriff confirms church location of shooting, says four critically wounded, one dead. "Dispatch received call of a shooting inside Geneva Presbyterian Church at 1:26pm. Four victims have been critically wounded , one with minor injuries. All victims are adults and are enroute to the hospital. One victim is deceased at the scene...The suspect was detained at the scene. More to follow. El Toro Road is closed between Calle Sonora and Canyon Wren, please avoid the area. We are in Unified Command with @OCFireAuthority"


A press conference is scheduled for 5 p.m. PDT.


Brief presser by sheriff before the main one at 5 p.m. Says many Taiwanese people at the church. Video posted by FOX LA's Travis Rice.


Local father update:


Orange County Register's Eric Licas, "Sandra Cho's 92-year-old father was in the church and among the wounded. Deputies told her her father was taken to OC Global in Santa Ana. She still doesn't know where her mom is."


Los Angeles Times reports on alleged shooter (excerpt):

"A law enforcement source said officials believe the suspect was a 68-year-old Asian man who is originally from Las Vegas. The source said after the suspect opened fire he was "subdued" by parishioners. No other details were available."