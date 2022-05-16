The County Executive Confirmed an 'Active Multiple Shooting Event' at Tops Markets

The Racist Manifest Rails About 'Mass Immigration' & Describes the Author as 'the Sole Perpetrator of the Recent Attempted Mass Shooting'

Why did you decide to carry out the attack?



To show to the replacers that as long as the White man lives, our land will never be theirs and they will never be safe from us.



To directly reduce immigration rates to European lands by intimidating and physically removing the replacers themselves.



To intimidate the replacers already living on our lands to emigrate back to their home countries.



To agitate the political enemies of my people into action, to cause them to overextend their own hand and experience the eventual and inevitable backlash as a result.



To incite violence, retaliation and further divide between the European people and the replacers currently occupying European soil...



To add momentum to the pendulum swings of history, further destabilizing and polarizing Western society in order to eventually destroy the current nihilistic, hedonistic, individualistic insanity that has taken control of Western thought.

Unconfirmed Reports Say the Suspect Streamed the Shooting Live on Twitch Using the Name 'Jimboboiii'