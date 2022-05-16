A racist and anti-Semitic manifesto and a Twitch livestream were attributed online to the gunman, but authorities have not verified those accounts. NBC New York reported that the gunman carried "a rifle and wore military-style gear or a type of body armor." Buffalo Police confirmed at a press conference the suspect was live-streaming video. The suspect has been identified as 18-year-old Payton Gendron of Conklin, New York, about three hours east of Buffalo.
Comment: Video of the livestream is making the rounds on Telegram. In one 55-second clip, Gendron exits his car and appears to shoot at least 11 people within 48 seconds.
According to the Buffalo News, 10 people were murdered by the suspect, and three others wounded, two critically. Police said three others were wounded. Of the 10 who were killed, four were employees of the store and the others were customers.
"It's like walking onto a horror movie, but everything is real. It is Armageddon-like," a police source told the newspaper. "It is so overwhelming."
The manifesto contains a Q and A, including the question, "Why did you target those people?" The answer: "They are an obvious, visible, and large group of replacers. From a culture with higher fertility rates and strong, robust traditions that seek to occupy my peoples lands and ethnically replace my own people. It would have eased me if I knew all the blacks I would be killing were criminals or future criminals, but then I realized all black people are replacers just by existing in White countries."
Heavy is not embedding the video because it is so graphic. The graphic video, which you can see at the previous link if you want, showed a possible suspect being taken into custody by law enforcement officers. There were unconfirmed reports he was dressed in military gear. The suspect is not identified. The motive is not clear, nor is the number of victims.
Another disturbing video (see above) emerged that may show the suspect driving up to the Tops store.
Comment: See Heavey.com for the video.
The reports of a mass shooting at Tops Friendly Markets emerged on the afternoon of May 14, 2022. "BREAKING: BPD on scene of a mass shooting at the Tops in the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue. Police say multiple people have been struck by gunfire. The shooter is in custody. Motorists and residents are urged to avoid the area," Buffalo police tweeted.
There is a name in the white supremacist manifesto, but Heavy is not using it at this point in case the suspect put it in there for other reasons.
"If there's one thing I want you to get from these writings, it's that White birth rates must change. Everyday the White population becomes fewer in number," the manifesto begins. "To maintain a population the people must achieve a birth rate that reaches replacement fertility levels, in the western world that is about 2.06 births per woman.
The County Executive Confirmed an 'Active Multiple Shooting Event' at Tops Markets
"I have been advised of an active multiple shooting event at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Street in Buffalo. Police are on scene. Please stay away from the area," Mark Poloncarz tweeted on the afternoon of May 14, 2022. He is the Erie County executive.
Tops Markets has stores in New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont. Tops bills itself as "your neighborhood store with more."
New York Governor Kathy Hochul tweeted, "I am closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo. We have offered assistance to local officials. If you are in Buffalo, please avoid the area and follow guidance from law enforcement and local officials."
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said at a press conference, "Buffalo is known as the city of good neighbors nationally and internationally. This is a community where people love each other. The shooter was not from this community. In fact, the shooter traveled hours from outside this community to perpetrate this crime on the people of Buffalo.
Brown added, "A day when people were enjoying the sunshine, enjoying family, enjoying friends, all manner of happy activities. People in a supermarket, shopping, and bullets raining down on them. People's lives being snuffed out in an instant for no reason."
Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said at the press conference, "This was pure evil. It was straight-up racially motivated hate crime from somebody outside our community ... coming into our community to try to inflict evil upon us."
FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Buffalo field office Stephen Belongia said at the press conference the victims, "did not deserve this," and said the victims were simply going grocery shopping or doing their jobs. He said the shooting is being investigated as a hate crime and a case of racially motivated violent extremism.
Belongia said, "Hate crimes fall within the FBI's criminal investigation division and racially motivated violent extremism cases fall within the FBI's counter-terrorism division within our domestic terrorism section." He said the FBI would be providing all necessary resources on the ground and from afar and, "We will not stop until every lead is investigated, every piece of evidence is analyzed and until we understand how or why this horrible tragedy and crime occurred."
The U.S Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York is also investigating and it is possible the suspect could face both state and federal charges. U.S. Attorney Trini Ross said, "Resources will be put behind this investigation. Whatever we need. We will not stop until justice is brought to this community."
The Racist Manifest Rails About 'Mass Immigration' & Describes the Author as 'the Sole Perpetrator of the Recent Attempted Mass Shooting'
The manifesto fixates on mass immigration.
"Mass immigration and the higher fertility rates of the immigrants themselves are causing this increase in population. We are experiencing an invasion on a level never seen before in history," it says. "Millions of people pouring across our borders, legally. Invited by the state and corporate entities to replace the White people who have failed to reproduce, failed to create the cheap labor, failed to create new consumers and tax base that the corporations and states need to have to thrive."
It continues, "This crisis of mass immigration and sub-replacement fertility is an assault on the European people that, if not combated, will ultimately result in the complete racial and cultural replacement of the European people."
The manifesto, which refers to "white genocide," contains a name and says that the author is "18 years old as of writing this. I am the sole perpetrator of the recent attempted mass shooting. I lived in Southern Tier, New York all my life with both my parents and 2 brothers. I believe I am ethnically white since my parent's nationalities are from north-western Europe and Italy. I graduated highschool with a regents diploma with advanced designation and am currently enrolled in SUNY Broome with a major in Engineering Science."
It continues, "I would love to continue this but there are bigger problems I'm more concerned with. I am not a warfighter, nor have I been enrolled in any military or tactical training, so excuse any mistakes I make during my attack. I was never diagnosed with a mental disability or disorder, and I believe to be perfectly sane."
He claimed to be an "INTJ" personality type and included photos of a fake active shooter that often circulate online after mass shootings. The manifesto contains many pages of anti-Jewish memes and graphics.
Comment: Engineer, INTJ, "perfectly sane." Sounds like schizoid personality disorder (a common feature of mass shooters).
The manifesto states:
Why did you decide to carry out the attack?Unconfirmed Reports Say the Suspect Streamed the Shooting Live on Twitch Using the Name 'Jimboboiii'
To show to the replacers that as long as the White man lives, our land will never be theirs and they will never be safe from us.
To directly reduce immigration rates to European lands by intimidating and physically removing the replacers themselves.
To intimidate the replacers already living on our lands to emigrate back to their home countries.
To agitate the political enemies of my people into action, to cause them to overextend their own hand and experience the eventual and inevitable backlash as a result.
To incite violence, retaliation and further divide between the European people and the replacers currently occupying European soil...
To add momentum to the pendulum swings of history, further destabilizing and polarizing Western society in order to eventually destroy the current nihilistic, hedonistic, individualistic insanity that has taken control of Western thought.
The Twitter page Intel Point Alert tweeted, "🇺🇸#URGENT: 'Active shooter' with several people down at Tops Grocery in Buffalo, New York."
The site followed up with, "A large emergency response is underway following confirmed reports of multiple people shot. No word on the suspect at this time."
The page then shared a screenshot from a Twitch page showing a body lying next to a cash register. "🇺🇸#DISTURBING: Gunman live streamed shooting on Twitch under the name 'jimboboiii,'" the page reported. The screenshot is very graphic. The Twitch page is down so this account could not be immediately confirmed.
"Jimboboiii" also has a Steam profile, but there isn't much on it.
Another Twitter page wrote, "The shooter streamed it live on twitch but there was only 20 viewers, the VOD was deleted and idk if anyone recorded it."
Photos included by the suspect in the manifesto claiming to be of him are actually show comedian Sam Hyde. Trolls on 4chan and elsewhere often post pictures of Hyde after mass shootings and other incidents to trick people into identifying him as the suspect. The New York Times wrote about the Hyde phenomenon in 2017.
Comment: Axios reports: The first page of his manifesto includes the Nazi Black Sun (also used by Azov Battalion in Ukraine).
Like Brenton Tarrant's, the manifesto is part far-right conspiracy thinking, part 4chan trolling: