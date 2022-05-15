© Sputnik Images



"obviously, won't be emotional, but based on thorough and calibrated analysis of all the factors that affect the security situation in this region."

"its northern flank is vulnerable..." ; that the inclusion of Finland has led to "the border between NATO and Russia growing by 1,300 km. This border must be protected, that's why we need to deploy additional contingents there and so on."

Moves by Finland and Sweden to join NATO won't be left without a Russian response,Russia's deputy foreign minister Alexander Glushko has explained."It's too early to speak about this," Glushko told journalists on Friday when asked if NATO membership of Helsinki and Stockholm could prompt Moscow to place its nukes in the Baltic region.Both Finland and Sweden stayed out of the US-led bloc during the Cold War, but theafter the launch of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in late February. Media reports claim Helsinki and Stockholm could apply for admission the US-led military bloc in the coming days.despite for decades pushing for non-proliferation and for the destruction of such weapons, he said.NATO's expansion towards its borders is seen as a major threat by Russia andGlushko insisted. The decisions on those countermeasuresGlushko assured.the diplomat pointed out, explaining that, as soon as the membership of Helsinki and Stockholm would be approved, the bloc will instantly claim that