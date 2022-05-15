© Adnan Abidi



South Asia was in the grip of an extreme heatwave on Friday, with parts of Pakistan reaching a temperature of 50 degrees Celsius as officials warned of acute water shortages and a health threat.Swathes of Pakistan and neighbouring India have been smothered by high temperatures since April in extreme weather that the World Meteorological Organization has warned is consistent with climate change.the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said, with temperatures forecast to remain high until Sunday."It's like fire burning all around," said labourer Shafi Mohammad, who is from a village on the outskirts of Jacobabad where residents struggle to find reliable access to drinking water. Nationwide, the PMD alerted temperatures were between 6C and 9C above normal, with the capital Islamabad -- as well as provincial hubs Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar - recording temperatures around 40C on Friday."This year we have jumped from winter right into summer," said PMD chief forecaster Zaheer Ahmad Babar. Pakistan has endured heightened eatwaves since 2015, he said, especially in upper Sindh province and southern Punjab province."The intensity is increasing, and the duration is increasing, and the frequency is increasing," he told AFP. Jacobabad nurse Bashir Ahmed says that, for the past six years, heatstroke cases in the city have been diagnosed earlier in the year -- starting in May, rather than June or July. "This is just increasing," he said.