Olga SukharevskayaWed, 11 May 2022 19:53 UTC

Europe's First Concentration Camps

"All the arrested Russians are innocent, but they were detained to prevent them becoming guilty."

"In order to intimidate people, to prove their power over us, the prison authorities drove poles into the ground all over Thalerhof Square, on which brutally beaten martyrs often hung in unspoken torment."

"In the end, the atrocities committed by the Germans do not equate to the victimization of your own people. A soulless German could not get his iron boots so deeply into the soul of a Slavonic Rusyn as well as a Rusyn who called himself a Ukrainian."

From the Volyn Massacre to 1954

Running children through with stakes

Cutting a person's throat and pulling their tongue out through the hole

Sawing a person's torso in half with a carpenter's saw

Cutting open the belly of a woman in an advanced stage of pregnancy, removing the fetus, and replacing it with a live cat, before sewing up her abdomen.

Cutting open a pregnant women's abdomen and pouring in broken glass

Nailing a small child to a door.

"The OUN should act so that all those who recognized the Soviet government are destroyed. Not intimidated, but physically destroyed! Do not be afraid that people will curse us for cruelty. Let half of the 40 million Ukrainian population remain - there is nothing terrible in this."



--Tchaikovsky A., Nevidoma viina, K., 1994, p. 224

Maidan of Hate

"Four people beat me. There was a woman in a headscarf with them, who kicked me in the groin without saying a word. Then they dragged me to the occupied Ministry of Agriculture, where they searched me, took away my documents, a press pass, accreditation to the Verkhovna Rada, business cards, two phones, and two cameras. When they dragged me back to Khreshchatyk, I started screaming and calling for help. I fell to the ground and was kicked again, but no one reacted. At about 12:00, I was dragged into the burned-out House of Trade Unions. In the lobby, I was immediately beaten up. In the courtyard, unknown people in camouflage fatigues bound my hands, stripped me to my underwear, and continued to beat me... After that, the four of them pinned me to the floor, injected something into my arm again, and said, 'Now you're going to talk to us, bitch! Which special services do you work for?'"

The Ukrainian State and the Nazis

"Italian fascism, German nationalism, Croatian Ustashism, authentic Ukrainian nationalism, Spanish Falangism, and other integral movements doubtlessly share a single ideological basis."



--Patriot of Ukraine organization, Ukrainian Social Nationalism: a collection of ideological works and program documents, Kharkov - 2007

"I remember one meeting at the front with volunteer units where one of those present, who was covered in tattoos, asked: 'Boss, will there be amnesty or not? The guys are interested in us there.' I asked, 'What do they want with you?' 'Well, for stuff like... murder, robbery...'"

About the Author:

Olga Sukharevskaya is an ex-Ukrainian diplomat.