"We join the international community in condemning the war in Ukraine and are focused on supporting our people and providing humanitarian aid," said Chief Executive Roland Busch in a statement.
Comment: Well Europe and the US are primarily sending arms and money to keep the war going, there's little mention of humanitarian aid.
"Today, we announced our decision to carry out an orderly process to wind down our industrial business activities in Russia," he added.
The German company employs around 3,000 people in Russia and had previously decided to not take on new projects after the invasion, which Moscow calls a special operation.
Comment: It seems Siemens was already losing money prior to the special operation, then there's the sanction regime that will likely cause it to lose even more and so claiming that they're doing it for purely humanitarian reasons, more than a month in to the incursion, may actually just be an excuse to bow out.
Siemens said its net income halved to 1.21 billion euros ($1.27 billion) in the three months to the end of March as the company was hit by 600 million euros in charges and impairments as the Russian situation took its toll its mobility business.
Profit was also down compared with a year earlier when the figures were boosted by the 900 million euro gain Siemens made from selling gearbox maker Flender.