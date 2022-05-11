Puppet Masters
'Single round from a firearm' shot into window of Republican Virginia Attorney General's office
The Daily Wire
Tue, 10 May 2022 00:01 UTC
"Capitol Police were called to the Barbara Johns Building at 7:13 p.m. Monday for a report of a bullet that may have been fired into the building from outside," Public Information Officer Joe Macenka told The Daily Wire on Tuesday evening. "Officers found a bullet in a sixth-floor office that also had a small round hole near the top of a window."
"Capitol Police are investigating the matter and have no further comment at this time," he added.
In an email to the attorney general's office viewed by The Daily Wire, Chief Deputy Attorney General Chuck Slemp informed colleagues that "a single round from a firearm was shot into a window of the Barbara Johns Building."
"The round was located by housekeeping staff last night," Slemp wrote. "The Capitol Police is actively investigating. There is no indication that this incident was targeted at the OAG specifically or any individual employee."
"The Attorney General and I spoke with the Chief of the Capitol Police last night," he continued. "The Capitol Police will be providing additional patrols by their officers over the next several days and will have an increased presence at our building for the foreseeable future."
"We wanted you to hear this from us directly this morning before you come into the office," he continued. "Further, we want to assure you that your safety at work is of paramount importance to the Attorney General. If you have concerns, questions, or would like to discuss this matter, feel free to contact me or the Deputy AG for your division."
The Richmond Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Daily Wire.
Over the weekend, Miyares had weighed in on pro-abortion group's threats to disturb Catholic masses on Mother's Day with protesting.
"I deeply respect the First Amendment rights of speech and assembly," Miyares tweeted Friday. "But no one has the right to interfere with the fundamental and natural right of all Virginians to practice their religion in peace."
The Virginia attorney general also tweeted that "the civil rights of Virginia's worshipers will not be violated by any mobs," adding, "In Virginia, the law reigns supreme and Catholic Virginians' right to worship in peace will be protected."
Miyares also led GOP attorneys general in sending a letter threatening legal action against the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) new "Disinformation Governance Board."
"This is an unacceptable and downright alarming encroachment on every citizen's right to express his or her opinions, engage in political debate, and disagree with the government," the attorneys general told demanding that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and his department in the Thursday letter.