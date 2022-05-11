Nine out of 10 central banks are exploring central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), and more than half are now developing them or running concrete experiments. In particular, work on retail CBDCs has moved to more advanced stages

any CBDC would give either the state, the central bank or the corporation issuing the money as wages the power to control how and where the money is spent.

The key difference [with a CBDC] is that the central bank would have absolute control on the rules and regulations that will determine the use of that expression of central bank liability, and then have the technology to enforce that."

Digital cash could be programmed to ensure it is only spent on essentials, or goods which an employer or Government deems to be sensible [...] There could be some socially beneficial outcomes from that, preventing activity which is seen to be socially harmful in some way.

