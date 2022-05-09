© Kim Petersen/ Alamy Stock Photo



The UN expressed "strong support" for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' efforts to find a peaceful solution to the "dispute" in Ukraine.The United Nations Security Council has unanimously agreed to its first joint statement since the Ukraine war began in February.It has expressed "strong support" for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's efforts to find a peaceful solution to the "dispute" in Ukraine.In a brief meeting on Friday,, or a "special military operation" as Moscow refers to it."The Security Council expresses strong support for the efforts of the secretary-general in the search for a peaceful solution," the statement says.In a tweet, Secretary-General Guterres said, "Today, for the first time, the Security Council spoke with one voice for peace in Ukraine."As I have often said, the world must come together to silence the guns and uphold the values of the UN Charter."The UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross have carried out two successful evacuations from Mariupol and the surrounding areas so far and are currently trying to arrange a third from the steel plant.