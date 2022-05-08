Society's Child
Russia sanctions 'don't work' - oil embargo may benefit Russia - EU economy in danger
RT
Sun, 08 May 2022 18:16 UTC
"Not because I'm sorry for Russia, not because I'm on the Putin payroll, but because sanctions don't work. They have never stopped a war," Daly said in a speech on Friday, as quoted by the Irish Independent.
Daly, who is a member of the left-wing Independents 4 Change party, argued that "not a single Ukrainian life will be saved" by the EU's embargo on Russian oil.
"If Europe isn't buying it, someone else will. The ordinary people of Europe will be paying that price."
The EU proposed this week to phase out Russian oil by the end of this year. Brussels has reportedly carved out exemptions for Hungary and Slovakia, whose economies heavily rely on Russian energy supplies.
Daly said Russia "unambiguously" bears responsibility for deaths in Ukraine and the wave of refugees from the country. At the same time, she argued that the West has also contributed to the conflict.
"But we cannot ignore the part played by the EU and the US. That's not to excuse Russia. It's simply to explain, because you cannot solve a problem if you don't understand the root of it."
Daly recalled how Pope Francis suggested this week that NATO's eastward expansion "perhaps facilitated" Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, which was launched in late February.
"Pretty much the first thing I thought was: 'Was he robbing my notes?' The second thing I thought was that the Pope was going to be accused of being a Putin puppet or an embarrassment and a disgrace," Daly said. She added that by sending more weapons to Kiev, "the response of the EU and the Irish government had pretty much been to escalate the war and to ensure it continues."
The UK pledged an additional £1.3 billion ($1.6 billion) in military support and aid to Ukraine on Saturday. The move was announced a day after the US promised $150 million in further military aid to Kiev. Moscow, meanwhile, has accused the West of "flooding" the country with weapons.
Russia attacked the neighboring state after Ukraine's failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, first signed in 2014, and Moscow's eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German- and French-brokered protocols were designed to give the breakaway regions special status within the Ukrainian state.
The Kremlin has since demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.
Reader Comments
Anyhow, I think it is known who is "pushing" the narrative of harm and it is high time for there to be some accountability because it has been way too long since those responsible have had to face the consequences of their misbegotten actions and choices ad infinitum of late. Without accountability happening does it come as any surprise "we" find ourselves in the current situation? It ought not. Seems as if accountability is only going to occur from the ground up because the systems of governance in many places have failed the governed and this is more than obvious.
I hope you got your Victory Garden going.
Ken
Comment: Zelensky agrees: "You know, Russia - when they get some sanctions, each day they are finding a way to circumvent [them]," he said.
Hungary continues to block new EU sanctions on Russian oil, despite the above-mentioned concession. The EU as a whole receives around 25% of its oil imports from Russia. Additionally: 'The proposed ban on providing vessels and services needed to transfer Russian oil to third countries has raised eyebrows in Greece and Cyprus which, according to Bloomberg, are "still holding up" this portion of the package.'
According to Swiss analyst Norbert Rucker, the proposed ban will only further raise Russian oil revenues. Commerzbank CEO Manfred Knof says Germany will face a wave of bankruptcies due to anti-Russian sanctions. Germany is already feeling the effects: Over in the U.S., around two thirds of American vehicle owners have limited their driving in response to rising gas prices.