Flourish

New ancient DNA analysis has shed light on how the black rat, blamed for spreading Black Death, dispersed across Europe - revealing that the rodent colonised the continent on two occasions in the Roman and Medieval periods.The study - led by the University of York along with the University of Oxford and the Max Planck Institute - is the first ancient genetic study of the species (Rattus rattus), often known as the ship rat.By, the researchers have pieced together a new understanding of how rat populationsThe study shows that the black ratThe authors of the study say this wasand the 6th Century Justinianic Plague may have played a role too. When towns and long-range trade re-emerged in the Medieval period, so too did a new wave of black rats.The black rat is one of three rodent species, along with the house mouse (Mus musculus) and brown rat (Rattus norvegicus), to have become globally distributed as a result of its ability to live around humans by taking advantage of food and transportation.Black rats Dr David Orton from the Department of Archaeology said: "We've long known that the spread of rats is linked to human events, and we suspected that Roman expansion brought them north into Europe."But one remarkable result of our study is quite how much of a single event this seems to have been:Alex Jamieson, co-author at the University of Oxford, said "The modern dominance of brown rats has obscured the fascinating history of black rats in Europe. Generating genetic signatures of these ancient black ratsHe Yu, co-author from the Max Planck Institute, said "This study is a great showcase of how the genetic background of human commensal species, like the black rat, could reflect historical or economic events. And more attention should be paid to these often neglected small animals."The study could also be used to provide information about human movement across continents, the researchers say.Dr Orton added: "Our results show how human-commensal species like the black rat, animals which, can act as ideal proxies for human historical processes".The research was a collaboration between York and partners including Oxford, the Max Planck Institute, and researchers in over 20 countries.