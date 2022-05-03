Spike in Deaths Concurrent With Vaccinations
Authorities should "comprehensively" investigate a spike in deaths in Cyprus during 2021 that is not explained by COVID-19 but occurred concurrently with the vaccination campaign, a study has concluded.

The peer-reviewed study in the journal Cureus analysed information reported by the Cyprus Ministry of Health to the European Statistical Office (Eurostat), which includes weekly all-cause mortality for 2016-2021, and data collected by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control regarding daily reported COVID-19 infections and deaths.

The researchers observed an increase of 9.7% in all-cause mortality in Cyprus in 2021 compared to 2020, with an overall mortality increase of 16.5% in 2021 compared to the mean mortality of the previous five years. In particular, they found a sharp increase over the third and fourth quarters of 2021 - see charts above, on which I have highlighted the key areas.

The study concludes that most of the substantial increase in mortality in Cyprus in 2021 is not explained by COVID-19 deaths and is "parallel to the concurrent vaccination campaign". This should be "comprehensively investigated by the National and European public health authorities to identify and address the underlying causes", it adds.

Cyprus is far from alone in seeing this non-Covid mortality spike in the second half of 2021. It was observed across Western Europe, as shown below, and in the U.S. and Israel.

non-Covid mortality spike
With numerous vaccine safety signals being identified by scientists in multiple countries, it is indeed long past time the authorities investigated these alarming trends properly.