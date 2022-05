Authorities should "comprehensively" investigate a spike in deaths in Cyprus during 2021 study has concluded.The peer-reviewed study in the journal Cureus analysed information reported by the Cyprus Ministry of Health to the European Statistical Office (Eurostat), which includes weekly all-cause mortality for 2016-2021, and data collected by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control regarding daily reported COVID-19 infections and deaths.In particular, they found a sharp increase over the third and fourth quarters of 2021 - see charts above, on which I have highlighted the key areas.The study concludes that most of the substantial increase in mortality in Cyprus in 2021 is not explained by COVID-19 deaths and is "parallel to the concurrent vaccination campaign". This should be "comprehensively investigated by the National and European public health authorities to identify and address the underlying causes", it adds.. It was observed across Western Europe , as shown below, and in the U.S. and Israel With numerous vaccine safety signals being identified by scientists in multiple countries, it is indeed long past time the authorities investigated these alarming trends properly.