© CFHT



Heavy fog and icy conditions have closed the Mauna Kea Summit Access Road to the public along with the Visitor Information Station.A time lapse video from the summit over the last 24-48 hours shows a healthy dusting of snow falling on the mountain. Monday afternoon, temperatures dropped to 30 degrees, but factoring in wind chill, it felt like 21 degrees, officials said.Rangers will continue monitoring road and weather conditions and will reopen the road to the public when the conditions are safe.